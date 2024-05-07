ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised ATI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.17.

ATI opened at $59.08 on Monday. ATI has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.49.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ATI will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ATI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in ATI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

