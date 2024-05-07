Bitcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.42 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,250.60 billion and $1.42 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $63,498.24 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.23 or 0.00753050 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00062845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00101311 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,695,100 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

