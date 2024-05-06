Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes $400,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Xylem by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.21. The stock had a trading volume of 953,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $139.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.54.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

