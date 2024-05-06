Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $25.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $733.05. 399,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,840. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 87.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $778.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $679.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.52.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at $141,834,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,986,274. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.