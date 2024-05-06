Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 42,807 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,807 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.94% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $14,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 314,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 101,185 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

NYSEARCA CGXU traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $26.12. 655,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,671. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

