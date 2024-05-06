Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 3.3%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.28 and last traded at $96.04. Approximately 2,437,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,157,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,362,790 shares of company stock valued at $306,451,347. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 66.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

