Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,664.0% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.16. 107,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,402. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

