Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 74,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 208,616 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $39.34. 13,346,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,931,412. The company has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

