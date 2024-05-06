Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,065,000 after buying an additional 180,112 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,285,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

