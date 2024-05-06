CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,462,000 after purchasing an additional 445,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,492 shares during the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 396,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,604,000 after acquiring an additional 193,096 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,922,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,518. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $114.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on CONSOL Energy

About CONSOL Energy

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.