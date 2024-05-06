Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rollins Financial raised its position in Meta Platforms by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 30,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 394.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total transaction of $216,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,722.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,257,876 shares of company stock valued at $613,168,252 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $13.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $465.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,987,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,319,402. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $490.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.58. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.27 and a 1 year high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on META shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

