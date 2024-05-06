Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $250.16

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $250.16 and last traded at $248.51, with a volume of 179673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $240.00.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.56.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,188 shares in the company, valued at $23,262,883.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,262,883.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,223 shares of company stock worth $27,171,605. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $84,042,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Duolingo by 147.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,938 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $48,552,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 37.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,529,000 after purchasing an additional 213,552 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

