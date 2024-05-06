Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.46

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.46 and last traded at $98.62, with a volume of 17465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.34 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,012,000 after acquiring an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 99.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

