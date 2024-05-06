NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.87

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 117421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2896 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.