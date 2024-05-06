NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.87

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 117421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.
NatWest Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
NatWest Group Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NatWest Group
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.