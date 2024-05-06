American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading 6.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. American Airlines Group traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 34,854,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 34,058,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $59,411,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,793 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,867,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333,370 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,247 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

