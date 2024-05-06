My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0561 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $56,201.96 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000455 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011015 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

