Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Purchases $36,600.00 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantronix alerts:

On Tuesday, February 13th, Saleel Awsare bought 20,000 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00.

Lantronix Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:LTRX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.90. 249,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,644. The stock has a market cap of $146.56 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 2.05. Lantronix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lantronix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 404,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Lantronix by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.