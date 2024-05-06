Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 280,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $45,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 320,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,461,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,992,000 after acquiring an additional 177,812 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,288,000 after buying an additional 177,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 63.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,397,000 after purchasing an additional 134,997 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after purchasing an additional 110,877 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.85.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGA opened at $201.65 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $202.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.60 and its 200 day moving average is $171.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

