First National Trust Co Acquires 1,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,274,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,599,000 after buying an additional 953,251 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,222,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,071,000 after buying an additional 1,060,322 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,378,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,353 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.03. 1,391,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,073,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ET

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.