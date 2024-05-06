Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $298,000.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $111.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day moving average of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

