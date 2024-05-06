Suncor Energy (SU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

