Embraer (ERJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) will be posting its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Embraer to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Embraer has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. Embraer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. On average, analysts expect Embraer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Embraer Stock Down 0.1 %

ERJ opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Embraer has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

