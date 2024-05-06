LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $26,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $386,832,000 after acquiring an additional 68,339 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,774,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,145,000 after acquiring an additional 82,607 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,460,000 after purchasing an additional 697,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

