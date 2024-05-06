Markforged (MKFG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Markforged to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Markforged has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.220–0.190 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative net margin of 110.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Markforged to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Markforged Price Performance

MKFG stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. Markforged has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.45 price objective on shares of Markforged in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Markforged

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

