Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.54. The company had a trading volume of 795,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,122. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.