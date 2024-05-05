Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Stake Increased by NewGen Asset Management Ltd

NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,186,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Enerflex accounts for 5.2% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned 1.76% of Enerflex worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Enerflex by 12,460.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Enerflex by 80.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Enerflex by 51.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Enerflex by 186.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Enerflex by 259.4% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of EFXT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.86. 60,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. Enerflex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $574.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.0184 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -10.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

