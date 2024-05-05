Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,876,000 after purchasing an additional 96,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after acquiring an additional 874,268 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,931,000 after acquiring an additional 256,609 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,034,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $7.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.81. 1,809,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.49 and its 200-day moving average is $167.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.33.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

