Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.80% from the company’s current price.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

JAZZ traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.01. The stock had a trading volume of 693,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,957. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.44 and a 200 day moving average of $121.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

