Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

NYSE IMH remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,947. The company has a market capitalization of $914,225.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

