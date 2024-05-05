One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,807. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

