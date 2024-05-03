Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Financial Review

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A -199.62% -61.45% Cidara Therapeutics -33.19% -201.62% -30.28%

Volatility and Risk

Humacyte has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

44.7% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Humacyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Humacyte and Cidara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.57 million 333.73 -$110.78 million ($1.07) -4.11 Cidara Therapeutics $63.90 million 0.90 -$22.93 million ($4.80) -2.64

Cidara Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Humacyte. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Humacyte and Cidara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25

Humacyte presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $71.25, indicating a potential upside of 461.91%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Humacyte.

Summary

Humacyte beats Cidara Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. It is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; pediatric heart surgery; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as for the delivery of cellular therapy, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and the SARS-CoV-2 strains causing COVID-19. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.