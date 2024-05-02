Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.88. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,290,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after acquiring an additional 467,872 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 953,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 78,493 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 60.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 344,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 206,601 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.