American Assets Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

American Assets Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 26.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. American Assets Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 183.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

American Assets Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AAT opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.35). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

