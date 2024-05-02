Conflux (CFX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $40.78 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $867.50 million and $40.78 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,205.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.86 or 0.00726498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00137784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00044041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.00215501 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00052417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00100184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,995,900,321 coins and its circulating supply is 3,945,910,166 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,995,814,573.23 with 3,945,814,559.48 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21425371 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $54,502,600.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

