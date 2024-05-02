Insider Selling: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) COO Sells 5,844 Shares of Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Herc Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HRI opened at $144.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.97 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Herc by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Herc by 576.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Herc by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

View Our Latest Report on Herc

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.