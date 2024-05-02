Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

