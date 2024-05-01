Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,206 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

