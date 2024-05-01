Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 59 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,435,000 after acquiring an additional 92,496 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,362,000 after buying an additional 198,129 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,692,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,092,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 201,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,363,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $363.25 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.33 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $486.01 and a 200 day moving average of $414.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

