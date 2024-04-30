JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 3.1% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 267,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after buying an additional 126,020 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,039,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 130,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,991. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

