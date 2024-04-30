E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Up to $4.26

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.69. E2open Parent shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 635,632 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETWO shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on E2open Parent

E2open Parent Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 17,432,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,143,000 after purchasing an additional 551,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in E2open Parent by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,999,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,879,000 after buying an additional 641,933 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 116,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 44,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.