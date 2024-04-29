Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 4,089 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.03. 257,098 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

