Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,292 Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zevra Therapeutics were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZVRA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

ZVRA stock remained flat at $4.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 157,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,256. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $196.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.69% and a negative return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

