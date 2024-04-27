Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,735 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,193 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,124,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 90,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 477,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN opened at $36.74 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at $780,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

