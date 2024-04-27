Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Announces Earnings Results

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10, reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.02%. Snap updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $14.53 on Friday. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,305,346.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 470,482 shares of company stock worth $5,284,091. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 75.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Snap

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.