Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.75.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $180.17 on Friday. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $181.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Dover by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,273 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

