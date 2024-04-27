GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 783,834 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,015,000 after buying an additional 231,382 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,485,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 525,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,745 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $131.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.