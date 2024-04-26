Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $164.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.18.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $15.33 on Friday, reaching $171.33. 47,762,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,432,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day moving average is $141.16. Alphabet has a one year low of $103.54 and a one year high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,441,917,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,756 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,548 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,359 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.