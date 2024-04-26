8,000 Shares in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Bought by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned 0.08% of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $499,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,319,000.

Shares of BATS MEAR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. 34,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1534 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

