SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Meritage Portfolio Management’s 6th Largest Position

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 129.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 539,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,892 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $25,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after buying an additional 142,047 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,123,000.

SPYV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.39. 1,125,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,054. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

