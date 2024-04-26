Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 504.7% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ISNPY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. 742,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,244. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

